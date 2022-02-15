Increased maternity and paternity leave days for teachers

Before the changes, female teachers were awarded a 90-day maternity leave (roughly 3 months) and 10 days for male teachers.

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia Pulse Live Kenya

She also indicated that teachers are entitled to 45 days of pre-adoption leave, during which they would be paid in full from the day of adoption.

Macharia further stated that the online platform will be used to apply and process leave applications.

“The Code of Regulation for teachers (2015) read together with the CBA (2021-2025), have specific provisions for maternity, paternity, and pre-adoptive leave. In line with the said provisions all teachers are eligible for only one leave at a time,” the TSC boss said.

She also explained that teachers’ annual leave shall not be affected by their maternity or paternity leave.

First-ever live streaming lessons for schools

In January, TSC launched Kenya’s first-ever Live-streaming lessons.

The initiative will help one teacher to impart knowledge to students in multiple classes of various schools simultaneously.

The live streaming of lessons will be piloted for two months, focusing on the Sciences, Mathematics and English subjects.

''Students from 110 sub-counties from 30 counties will access live-streaming lessons from teachers of top schools in a bid to ease staff shortage,'' Dr Nancy Macharia said.

This initiative will also help students in lower cadre schools to access the same standards of education as those in National schools.

Dr Macharia said that the lessons will be delivered from two principal schools - Alliance Girls High School and Machakos Boys High School - and streamed to 10 other satellite schools in the selected sub-counties.

Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA) Chairman Kahi Indimuli welcomed the initiative, describing it as a game-changer in the education sector.

''We are getting into an era of teachers without borders. We want to appreciate TSC’s innovative thinking because it provides us with the chance to share knowledge and apparatus,'' he praised.