Kenyan housewife wins $1M (Sh113M) in Dubai

A Kenyan housewife and mother of two has won $1 million (Sh113 Million) in a Dubai lottery competition dubbed Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

Multiple reports from Dubai news websites identified the woman as Tajinder Dhanjal, 45, who is based in Nairobi.

She became the third Kenyan to win the lottery since it was started in 1999.

This is a real blessing from God, I cannot explain how much I appreciate this,” Dhanjal said.

The promotion is run by Dubai Duty Free, one of the biggest travel retail operators in the country.

She has been a participant for 10 years culminating in a windfall through a ticket she bought online.

Another Kenyan, Ashwani Ganjoo, clinched the prize on October 20, 2021.

During the last few decades, lottery tickets have become an increasingly popular form of legal gambling.

These promotions have given those who are not into sports betting a chance to also participate in gambling.

However, a recent study revealed that gambling is no longer a preserve of young Kenyans as had been thought.

According to the most recent betting industry report, senior Kenyans over the age of 55 have the highest gaming frequency.

The report was compiled by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), and Financial Sector Deepening Trust (FSD).

Overall, betting frequency fell from 22.6% in 2019 to 15.9% in 2021, while weekly betting fell from 51.7% to 41.4%.

Among the most remarkable findings was that the betting sector generated an average yearly revenue of Ksh200 billion.

