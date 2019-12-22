Embassava Sacco operators have won the hearts of Kenyans after their crew helped an expectant woman deliver a baby on Saturday night.

The woman was on her way to Pumwani Maternity Hospital in the company of her husband when she developed contractions at the Embakasi Bus Terminus.

“I just saw a woman writhing in pain before she went down on her knees while her husband, who was carrying a bag, tried to help her to her feet. Just then she made a loud scream and the baby came out, luckily enough I was right on time to hold the baby’s head as she came out,” Joseph Anari, one of the matatu crew members told a local daily.

Eye witnesses recounted that the crew offered their jackets to wrap the baby and cordoned off the area as other well-wishers also joined in with another woman offering her hairband to tie the baby's umbilical cord.

Kenyans celebrate matatu tout who helped a woman give birth

“I left Ruiru hoping to have my wife admitted at Pumwani Maternity Hospital but the baby came on our way to the terminus," said the baby's father.

Reactions

Kate Mugo God bless them for the great work

Ritalind Njoroge Hongera Embassava Crew God bless you for your help.

Mea Murash May God bless the crew members ed mother end child

John Mwash Gud work.if it was in a hospital the doctor wud av recommended c.section just so they cud pocket the money.. Thats how terrible our country have turn in to.

Video (Courtesy)