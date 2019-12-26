Kenyans celebrated Rosemary Odinga after news broke that she has fully regained her sight after two years.

Rosemary shared her journey with the congregation at St Peter's ACK church in Bondo, Siaya County.

She told the congregation: "I felt alone and had to quickly learn to use sounds and movements of people to tell who was around me. Those were the most trying moments of my life."

"People would see me and think I was able to see because my eyes were 'wide open'. I am grateful for your prayers and support during those difficult times," she added.

Rosemary Odinga with her father Raila Odinga

Healed in India

Ms Odinga recalled how it was especially painful for her as a mother to not to see her children.

Her father, Raila Odinga also opened up on the challenges his family faced seeking treatment for Rosemary.

"We got to appoint where we nearly gave up as a family after unsuccessfully visiting many hospitals... she was finally healed in India," he said.

"Doctors in South Africa said she will never regain her sight. However, a friend introduced us to a doctor in India who used herbal medicine to help her recover," Mr Odinga stated.