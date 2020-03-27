There was a stampede at the Likoni crossing on Thursday evening as members of the public protested new social distancing rules.

With the police, National Coast Guard and Ngao having taken over ferry operations at the Likoni channel, a demonstration was mounted by the authorities requiring the ferry users to stand one metre apart.

The government had also set up screening booths to test for the novel Coronavirus disease among ferry users. The booths were vandalized by angry commuters during the commotion.

Demonstration on social distancing at the ferry. Kenyans forced to stand 1 metre apart on ferry, waiting bay at Likoni after stampede

Vandalized booths at the Likoni Channel. Kenyans forced to stand 1 metre apart on ferry, waiting bay at Likoni after stampede

Red Cross personnel carry an injured person after stampede at the Likoni Channel. Kenyans forced to stand 1 metre apart on ferry, waiting bay at Likoni after stampede

Residents of Mombasa, however, defied the new guidelines and forced their way into a ferry in masses causing a stampede which left several people injured. Others pelted the police who were enforcing the social distancing measures with stones.

On Friday morning, General Service Unit (GSU) officers were at hand to ensure members of the public adhered to the new rules.

All members of the public seeking to use the ferry were forced to make a long queue manned by the GSU officers.

Kenyans forced to stand 1 metre apart on ferry, waiting bay at Likoni after stampede

The Likoni crossing will be closed at 6pm today as the Coronavirus curfew begins.