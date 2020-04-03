Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Dr Ezekiel Mutua has accused Kenyans of having an uncontrollable craving for bad news.

In a tweet, Mutua scolded Kenyans who took to social media to claim that Government was pulling a publicity stunt when it announced and revealed identities of two COVID-19 patients who had recovered.

He went on to ask why those who claimed the two recovered cases are a PR stunt were not asking to see the bodies of the two individuals who died of Coronavirus.

“So why are you not demanding to see the bodies of the 2 patients who have died of Coronavirus? Don't you think that the government is playing PR? Ama kukufa ni sawa shida ni kupona? I just realised that Kenyans have a very big appetite for bad news!!!!” tweeted the KFCB boss.

Recovered Coronavirus patients with Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

His words came after Kenyans took to social media to troll Brenda Rotich and Brian Orinda, the first victims revealed by government after having recovered from COVID-19.

Read Also: Really? - angry CS Kagwe asks after recovered Coronavirus patients trended online