Kenyans in diaspora express their concerns ahead of DP Ruto's US tour

Amos Robi

He is a diplomatic threat - Chairperson of Kenya Diaspora Alliance says

UDA presidential aspirant Dr William Ruto speaking during a Kenya Kwanza rally in Laikipia County on Saturday February 26, 2022
UDA presidential aspirant Dr William Ruto speaking during a Kenya Kwanza rally in Laikipia County on Saturday February 26, 2022

Kenyas living in the diaspora have expressed their worry ahead of Deputy President William Ruto’s tour of the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

In a letter dated February 25 seen by this writer, the diaspora-based citizens - through their chairperson Dr Shem Ochuodho - were jittery about the ten-day visit by the deputy president saying they are uncertain about what he represents as a leader.

“It has come to our attention that the Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto is embarking on a 10–day visit of the US and the UK, we bid him a warm welcome but are apprehensive about what he represents as a leader,” the letter stated.

Dr Ochuodho made reference to previous instances when DP Ruto caused Kenya to enter diplomatic tensions with other nations, beginning with the recent incident between Kenya and Congo.

The letter further illustrated a 2014 incident when 44th US President Barrack Obama had visited the country and DP Ruto allegedly expressed contempt for the global governance icon.

“When President Barrack Obama visted Kenya in 2014, Dr Ruto expressed contempt for the POTUS, but fortunately the situation was saved by the diplomatic mien of President Uhuru Kenyatta,” the letter reads.

The letter also says the DP is a person of interest at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in relation to crimes against humanity adding that his close ties to Turkish businessman Haroun Aydin make him a security threat.

“He is a security threat by virtue of being a close associate and business partner to a suspected Turkish terrorist Haroun Aydin,” says the letter.

The letter further accuses Kenya's second-in-command of being corrupt, adding that his political speeches are hate-speech-filled.

Citing that diaspora-based Kenyans contribute greatly to the economic growth of the country, Dr Ochuodho insisted that their voice be heard in the governance of the country.

“Kenyans in diaspora make a significant contribution to Kenya’s GDP with an estimated annul remittance of over $3 billion. Therefore, our voice counts in monitoring governance and utilization of public funds,” the letter states.

Deputy President William Ruto, his head of campaigns secretariat, Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok and Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya at JKIA on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
Deputy President William Ruto, his head of campaigns secretariat, Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok and Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya at JKIA on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

