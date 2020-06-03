Kenyans on Twitter have expressed their disappointment in Police Spokesperson Charles Owino's take on police brutality.

Mr Owino had on Tuesday night defended the police over some of the accusations of using brutal force.

Speaking on NTV where he was questioned on the safety of Samuel Maina who was brutalized by alleged police officer Mr Owino asked where the former had reported the case.

"... Ask him to come and see me tomorrow, I will give him officers to take him to my colleagues in charge of Internal Affairs," Mr Owino said.

Police brutality

The Police Spokesperson also assured Maina of his safety, since the latter had expressed fear of being victimized.

On the case of the homeless man identified as Vaite, Spokesperson Owino said that the man was followed by 5 unknown people on a motorbike.

However, his comments were criticized by Kenyans on Twitter who questioned why he defended police force.

