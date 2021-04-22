Kenyans in uproar after DP Ruto met with this former CBK governor

DP Ruto briefed his followers on the nature of the meeting noting that they had discussed a new economic model the Professor is helping develop.

"The state of the global economy demands new thinking, bold ideas and fresh paradigms. We must include more Kenyans in the growth of our country. This is why we are proposing a bottom-up approach to develop the economy.

"This approach will ensure more resources are invested in the grassroots, greater economic participation and an expansion of the tax base. It is gratifying to see economic experts endorsing this approach and expressing willingness to partner with us to actualize this revolution," DP Ruto briefed his followers.

Prof. Njuguna Ndungu's past sins

The DP's followers were quick to warn him against further association with the former CBK governor, claiming that his past records were not encouraging.

One user, @MkenyaNgangari, accused the former CBK Governor of neglecting his duties during his tenure.

Robert Onyari advised: "Sir...do not be a recycler. This Ndung'u guy is not a hustler he does not know the sufferings of the common lads and lasses in this country. If you sir want to lead a new generation and change the conversation then please stay far from the gate keepers of impunity and corruption."