US TV anchor mistaken for Kenya Power boss

Ben Terry, a news anchor at KPLC TV in US was going about his duties when Kenyans flocked on his profile to complain about the nationwide blackout.

Ben Terry of KPLC TV
Ben Terry of KPLC TV

As Kenyans took to social media to lament the nationwide blackout on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, somewhere in the US, Ben Terry, a TV anchor started to notice an increase in engagement on his Twitter profile.

Little did he know that most of his new followers were Kenyans, many complaining about being in the dark.

Some of the Kenyans mistakenly thought that he was one of the bosses st Kenya Power due to his Twitter handle @BenTerryKPLC.

Taking to the same platform, Terry clarified that he was a news anchor at a station called KPLC TV based in Lousiana.

I just gained several Twitter followers from Kenya over the past 24 hours. Just so you know, I am not associated with the KPLC that is Kenya Power and Lighting Company for future reference. However, I hope you do like weather updates for Southwest Louisiana. Welcome aboard!” he posted.

He further explained that all TV stations in America west of the Mississippi River begin with the letter “K.”

The other letters stand for Port of Lake Charles (PLC). It’s just a coincidence it’s the same acronym as Kenya Power,” he added.

In true Kenyan fashion, many engaged the news anchor, some explaining what had caused the words KPLC to start trending, while others made funny remarks and suggestions.

Oh no I wish I could help you but I have no interest in buying a power company,” he responded to a user who proposed that Terry should acquire the company.

Nationwide blackout.

The collapse of the towers on the Kiambere - Embakasi high voltage transmission power line caused a nationwide power outage.

After working to restore power to the affected areas, Kenya Power suffered another setback when the Embakasi power transmission that serves Athi River, Embakasi and City Centre substations also developed a fault.

The technical hitch caused another power outage in Nairobi CBD, Embakasi, Kilimani, Hurlingham, Syokimau, Athi River, Kitengela, Mlolongo and adjacent areas.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

