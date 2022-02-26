British journalist describes Kenyans as imperialists, KOT reacts

Imperialism is a policy of extending a country's power and influence through colonization, use of military force, or other means.

On Thursday, Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a greater conflict in Europe.

Ever since the invasion, a barrage of arguments have ensued on social media and Kenyans have not been left behind. There are some in favour of Russia's actions while others like Blomfield are not.

9792518c-50dc-41e8-9c32-09066274172c

Victims of imperialism

Blomfield, an East Africa Correspondent for British newspaper, The Economist was shocked to find out that some Kenyans, who are victims of colonialism are in favour of Putin's actions.

"Amazed from my exchanges on Twitter today to find that so many Kenyans are imperialists, cheering on Russia as it tries to rebuild its empire and denouncing states trying to assert their independence. The irony is quite extraordinary, really," Blomfield tweeted.

Most Kenyans responding to the tweet were quick to point out that the West has no moral authority to castigate Russia judging by previous global conflicts.

"Americans are (hypocritically) building an economic & political empires unperturbed. Who stopped America from establishing hundreds of military bases around the world?

Why did America invade Korea, Vietnam, South America & Congo? What’s good for the goose is good for the gander," said user @kiptepkowong.

@AdhiamboKE went ahead to point out the situations facing war torn countries such as Somalia, Mali and Libya who for years have been neglected by the rest of the world.

"Our decompositional reasoning leads us to a conclusion that this fracas is historical, complex, and murky; that we needn't surrender to a false dilemma deployed by some folks to manufacture mass outrage. Also, we're still grieving Libya, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, Mali, Somalia," she said.

However, user @PharaohMenya came to the defence of Blomfield quickly pointing out that a majority of Kenyans were ignorant to the situation unfolding.

"The ignorance is mind-boggling. But it's easy to expatriate on a war in which u see no personal threat. Most of these Kenyans on Twitter have no idea that Moi's dictatorship was emasculated by end of the cold war, otherwise opposition leaders would still be in torture chambers," Menya said.

Putin ordered the military intervention on Thursday, days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

He claimed that Moscow had no plan to occupy the neighboring country but wanted to “demilitarize” and “denazify” Ukraine.