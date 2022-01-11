Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo on Tuesday, January 11, lit the internet with a video of himself trying to do a front jump karate kick.
Kenyans rate Kabogo's Karate skills [Video]
Check out Kabogo attempting to do a front jump kick.
The video was filmed after an interview at Vybez Radio where the host Sheila Kwamboka challenged Kabogo to do the jump kick.
Kwamboka has made the move her signature morning routine, using it to entertain fans on her social media platforms.
“I had a really amazing conversation with the former governor Kabogo,” she said.
The politician had attended the interview to promote his newly formed Tujibebe Wakenya Party.
Reactions
Georgethebingwa “Uuweeh 😄😂 utavunjia wenzako mubaba😂”
Iceylegit310 “Kumbe kabogo ni midget😂😂😂😂”
Revivalke “😂😂😂😂😂 unafanyisha mweshimiwa zoezi”
Chebet80 “for effort 😂😂😂😂”
Njambi.s.ke “😂😂😂 listen- He gets a 10 because attempting the Kapow at his age. Yikes!”
Frankgichuk “Mhesh 9/10”
Nettohofficial “7/10”
