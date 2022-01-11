RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Kenyans rate Kabogo's Karate skills [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Check out Kabogo attempting to do a front jump kick.

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo on Tuesday, January 11, lit the internet with a video of himself trying to do a front jump karate kick.

The video was filmed after an interview at Vybez Radio where the host Sheila Kwamboka challenged Kabogo to do the jump kick.

Kwamboka has made the move her signature morning routine, using it to entertain fans on her social media platforms.

I had a really amazing conversation with the former governor Kabogo,” she said.

The politician had attended the interview to promote his newly formed Tujibebe Wakenya Party.

Reactions

Georgethebingwa “Uuweeh 😄😂 utavunjia wenzako mubaba😂

Iceylegit310 “Kumbe kabogo ni midget😂😂😂😂”

Revivalke “😂😂😂😂😂 unafanyisha mweshimiwa zoezi

Chebet80 “for effort 😂😂😂😂

Njambi.s.ke “😂😂😂 listen- He gets a 10 because attempting the Kapow at his age. Yikes!

Frankgichuk “Mhesh 9/10

Nettohofficial “7/10

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

