A section of Kenyans have sent out mixed reactions after Embakasi East MP Babu Owino’s Friday morning tweet on Coast leaders threatening to ditch Raila Odinga and his ODM party.

In the tweet, Babu who is a member of the ODM party said the leaders will be digging their own political graves by leaving Odinga for other parties.

“Coast leaders who are threatening to leave Raila Odinga is digging their own political grave. He who sleeps with your mother is your father,” said Babu Owino.

His words came after a section of leaders from Coast accused the former Prime Minister and ODM boss Raila Odinga of abandoning them by supporting the new revenue allocation formula that was voted down by majority of Senators.

The new formula would see some counties get allocated more money with others losing as the allocation would be based on the population of each county.

