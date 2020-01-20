On Monday, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga wrote a tribute to his late father and the first Vice President of the Republic of Kenya, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

In his tribute, Odinga said that his father’s sacrifices for this country remain in the hearts of many Kenyans.

He went on to say that the memories and his good deeds will forever remain even in his absence.

“26 years ago you took a journey from our beloved country never to return. Your patriotic and selfless actions remain engraved in the hearts of those who knew you and in the collective memory of the nation you helped build. Your memory remains a permanent presence in your absence,” wrote Raila Odinga.

Kenyans react to Raila’s tribute to late father Jaramogi Odinga

Jaramogi died at the Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu where he was undergoing treatment on January 20, 1994 at the age of 92.

Here are the reactions;

@ayunga_moragwa My grandfather used to be agreat supporter of Mzee Jaramogi.When his peers were cheering on Moi and KANU my grandfather was firmly in the corner of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.I never understood why he supported Oginga Odinga till I came to know Raila Odinga.

@Domageto7 I love his patriotism and nationalism. His vision for a just and equal society where National resources benefit all citizens without discrimination

@kamau_munywa Baba you're a living reminisce of the patriot he was..in the mean time continue resting mzee Jaramogi.

@EvansKisangi Rest in peace mzee. The bet thing he left to us was a strong politician and a liberator of all.

@kayciey254 Last name Ever, first name Greatest. Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

@o_abuga I admire this family a lot.... Very Patriotic

@stivo_boy We will live to remember

@FrankMtetezi A son to his father , Blood is thicker , But he fought for us to enjoy the Democracy we are having today , He wasn't power hungry , He was selfless he indeed Made his fellow have his Freedom , Mzee Jomo Kenyatta , If people coul remember , But tenda wema nenda zako , A hero

@Asheyma22 But sometimes i ask myself is he proud of your recent moves ?

@ObinoBrian Man, where is the Canaan you promised people? You were to save us from the Israelites & take us to Canaan but all you did, you joined the Israelites to continue licking us, #FalseProphet

@Jakwath1 Did you just say our???? This country has turned into"Your".Use that. It is the country that you have turned into your business.Zombie!!! Despots must fall!!!VIVA!!!

@Kinuthia_RkN Your father put us into this mess. If he had agreed to become president and Jomo Kenyatta would have been jailed, we would never have had Uhuru Kenyatta. Anyway, May his soul rest continue resting in peace.

@SamuelWasonga7 And exact same time same day I was born. glad he lives inside me.

@MMalusi Pole baba. Good thing he left a replica in you