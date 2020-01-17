Kenyans on Twitter have sent mixed reactions after Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen sent out a comfort tweet to Deputy President William Ruto.

Murkomen’s tweet was prompted by a headline by The Standard that said the DP had become an outsider in Government.

The Elgeyo Marakwet Senator's tweet which was a bible verse said that every test Ruto was going through was one that comes to everyone.

Kenyans react to Senator Murkomen's comfort tweet to DP Ruto

He went on to say that God will always keep his promise and will give him (DP Ruto) strength to deal with it and make a way out.

“Every test that u have experienced is the kind that normally comes 2 people. But God keeps his promise & he will not allow u to be tested beyond ur power to remain firm; at the time u are put to the test, he will give u the strength 2 endure it & so provide u with a way out.”1 Cor.10:13,” wrote Murkomen.

His tweet caught the attention of Kenyans on Twitter who let out mixed reactions over the tweet.

Here are the reactions;

@Coundo Just advice him stop leaving in denial, & accept it's over...then let him go straight to 64" Stadium announce 2 ur supporters the next move...from there he will be a stronger...free & energetic man..he doesn't need bible verses & words massaging his ego!

@AntonnyK He just needs to deliver on his electoral promises. 9 stadiums in 6 months. If he does This, then he will be stronger and victorious... lakini 2022 tu kila siku... ptho!!!

@AmosOwuor5 hello Bishop Murkomem... all will be well

@HonJeremyMbabu William Ruto is a poor man’s Daniel Moi without the wisdom that should come with it. Daniel Moi knew when to stop, William Ruto doesn’t know when/why to stop. Kimwarer and Arror eating Dp Ruto, Murkomen ,Rotich & other cabals.

@JnrAmoi Hata mawimbi yaje be firm and of sounds mind. 2022 we will show them that indeed we serve a living God . H.E DP DR.WILLIAM RUTO IS GOING TO BE 5th PRESIDENT OF KENYA.NA KAKAMEGA TUKO PAMOJA

@Babafemi254 Tough times ahead.The Bishop will soon be replaced with Baringo Senator as Senate Majority Leader.Opposition is not the faint hearted.

@StevoTinez If only you could defend Mwiki residents in #Kasarani the way you defend William Ruto.. If only you demand respect for university students in Egerton University like you do for Mr #Ruto, but unfortunately you don't care about such low class citizens. They are just voting machine

@MarkDienya William Ruto was Power Hungry, People are talking about UNITY of the Country while he is obsessed with 2022 Presidency with the Constitution as it is, He was bound to be a Lone Ranger because of GREED. BBI for a Better Kenya #BBIKenya