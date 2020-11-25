Kenyans will be able to append their signatures to endorse the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill electronically, the Secetariat confirmed on Wednesday.

As part of the measures in place to prevent spread of Covid-19, the Secretariat revealed that an application had been developed to assist in appending signatures virtually.

Secretariat co-chair and National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohamed stated that the App will be made available to Kenyans online.

He also directed Kenyans to visit www.bbisignatures.org where they will similarly be able to sign the document.

"We have developed an electronic app that will enable Kenyans to sign digitally. When you visit bbisignature.org you will follow the steps, your ID and other details will be captured in that format and it will be used as part of the signatures collected," the legislator stated.