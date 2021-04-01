The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has issued a statement on the timelines until they unveil their 2022 presidential candidate.

In a statement made by Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, the party stated that it would announce its presidential candidate after the BBI process is completed.

The announcement came just moments after the party revealed that it had shortlisted three candidates for the ticket - Party Leader Raila Odinga, deputy PL Hassan Joho and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

"After consultations with the party leadership and the National Elections Board, the party has resolved to postpone the remaining NEB processes on this matter to focus on the BBI process. The NEB will, therefore, suspend the vetting and/or further processing of the applications until after conclusion of the BBI process," the statement outlined.