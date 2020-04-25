President Uhuru Kenyatta has refuted claims that there are plans to test coronavirus vaccines on Kenyans.

Speaking during the daily coronavirus briefing, the president noted that they will not allow Kenyans to be used as guinea pigs for the U.K vaccines and further urged people spreading unverified information to stop causing panic among Kenyans.

KEMRI joining other research

The President also cited that the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) together with the Institute of Primary Research are joining hands with other researchers in search for the COVID-19 vaccine.

He added that once they have found a vaccine and there is need to test it, the government will inform Kenyans about it.

COVID-19 vaccines from U.K

Oxford scientists considering coronavirus vaccine trials in Kenya

This comes amidst claims that scientists from Oxford University in the U.K are considering to test their vaccines on Kenyans if they do not get the expected results in the U.K. These claims were met with opposition by Kenyans questioning why the testing should be done here despite there being other countries with way more cases of coronavirus.

Revered politician Martha Karua also weighed into the matter noting that if the Ministry of Health says they are open to the vaccines, they should first be tested on senior government officials.