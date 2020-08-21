Consumers will pay an additional Ksh1.7 billion annually to Kenya Power for electricity thefts and leakages.

Kenya Power was allowed to bill consumers the additional losses for electricity bought from generators that do not reach home and businesses.

Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) reviewed consumer tariffs and allowed Kenya Power to recover system losses equivalent to 19.9 per cent of power it buys from generators such as KenGen.

This is projected to increase consumer retail prices by Ksh0.20 per kilowatt-hours (kWh).

Kenya Power building

"Epra has made amendments to Gazette No 8043 of 2018 in respect of the schedule of tariffs, charges, prices and rates to be charged by the Kenya Power Company to consumers of electrical energy," read a statement from the authority.

"Target system loss factor in transmission and distribution is amended from 14.9 per cent to 19.9 per cent effective July 1, 2020," it continued.

Additionally, consumers’ annual payment to Kenya Power will increase by Ksh1.77 billion based on the 8.84 billion kWh that homes and businesses consumed last year.