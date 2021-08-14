This comes after Fahari Aviation, a subsidiary of Kenya Airways signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Eve Air Mobility Solutions, a unit of Embraer to develop an electric vertical take off and landing network in Kenya.

"Fahari Aviation is at the forefront of exploring advanced technologies, with a key focus in aviation, starting with drone technology.

With this partnership, we look to develop innovative air mobility solutions for our clients in Kenya and throughout the region,” stated Allan Kilavuka, Group Managing Director and CEO of Kenya Airways.

Kenya Airways defies Kenya's China Embassy's advise to stop flying to Coronavirus hit China Pulse Live Kenya

The partnership does not entail even a tentative order for Eve's eVTOL aircraft. Instead, the two companies said they would jointly work on the

"Urban Air Mobility network and collaborate on the required Urban Air Traffic Management (UATM) procedures and UAM operating environment".

Embraer's statement noted that electric-powered Vertical Aircraft would help shorten the time taken to travel between the airport in Kenya and its city center, from more than 60 to six minutes.

"The creation of disruptive and accessible solutions in urban air mobility will help democratize movement," according to Eve CEO president Andre Stein's announcement.

"We are thrilled to partner with Kenya Airways to provide new forms of air mobility throughout the region for both people and goods," Andre Stein, president and CEO of Eve, said in a statement.

Pulse Live Kenya

"The creation of disruptive and widely accessible urban air mobility solutions will help democratize mobility by making it more accessible, affordable and giving communities more options," Stein revealed.

The Brazilian manufacturer will work on its proposed eVTOL, a none crewed aircraft with the support of Fahari Aviation, taking into account its operational requirements.