Kenyans have joined the global community in pondering on their fate amid the growing fear of a World War III.

The fear of a third world war hit fever pitch on Friday morning after US President Donald Trump authorized an airstrike that killed Maj. Gen. Qassem Suleiman - a highly revered Iranian military official.

The Iranian regime, which has nuclear weapons, has vowed and is widely expected to carry out a retaliatory attract against the US, something experts fear could spark a global war.

World War III became the number one trending topic in Kenya as it was in numerous other parts of the world, with both serious and turn-in-cheek comments on what a global war would mean.

Kenya has positive diplomatic relations with both the Iranians and the American government.

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyans:

"It's all fun and games till yourself or your loved ones become a casualty of proxy wars. Innocent Kenyans were killed in Nairobi US embassy bombing in 1998(US Target) and Paradise hotel Kikambala bombing in 2002(Israeli targets) #WWIII," Mark Phillo said on Twitter.