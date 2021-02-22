Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced 105 new cases of Covid-19 in the country following the testing of 3,573 samples over the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, the number of new infections in Nairobi was 68 as Kiambu, Laikipia, Kajiado, Mombasa featuring on the top five list with 12, five, four and three new cases respectively.

Kenya's total Covid-19 case load now stands at 104,306.

Three hundred and thirty-three patients are currently admitted at various facilities countrywide while 1,281 more are under the Home-Based Care programme.

Fifty-one patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 24 on supplemental oxygen. Four patients are under observation.

Another nine patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Deaths and Recoveries

Four patients succumbed to the Covid-19 disease bringing Kenya's total fatalities to 1,827.

Kenya's recoveries stand at 85,626 after 49 patients were discharged; 34 from the home-based care programme and 15 from various health facilities.