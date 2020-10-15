Kenya's total Covid-19 case load now stands at 43,143 after 602 more people tested positive over the last 24 hours.

The new cases were detected after testing 5,618 samples bringing cumulative number of tests at 607,241.

585 of the new patients were Kenyans and 17 were foreigners, 407 being male and 195 being female.

Distribution by county was: Nairobi (133), Nakuru and Uasin Gishu (47 each), Kilifi and Kisumu (46 each), Mombasa (44), Kericho (32), Kakamega (28), Turkana (25), Kisii (21), Machakos (20), Laikipia (13), Nyandarua and Bungoma (12 each), Kiambu (11), Nandi (10), Busia and Kajiado (7 each), Baringo and Garissa (6 each), West Pokot and Nyamira (5 each), Makueni (3), Nyeri, Embu, Siaya, Bomet and Vihiga (2 each), Lamu, Wajir, Samburu, Narok, Murang'a and Meru (1 each).

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Deaths and Recoveries

Eight more patients succumbed to the disease bringing the total number of fatalities so far to 805.

80 patients were discharged from medical care, 51 from the home-based care programme and 29 from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 31,508.

