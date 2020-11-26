Kenya's Covid-19 cases have crossed the 80,000 mark after 780 more people tested positive for the novel infection.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that the new cases were detected from testing 6,158 sample over the last 24 hours.

The total case load stands at 80,102 with cumulative samples tested stand at 861,561.

There are 1,232 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 7,295 are on Home-based isolation and care.

Fifty-seven patients are in the ICU; 32 on ventilatory support and 20 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 109 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 58 are in general wards and 24 in HDU.

Deaths and Recoveries

Ten patients succumbed to the disease bringing Kenya's total fatalities to 1,427.

Total recoveries stand at 53,526 after 552 patients were discharged on Thursday; 468 from HBC and 84 from various hospitals.