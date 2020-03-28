Two Covid-19 patients who had initially tested positive for coronavirus in Kenya are likely to be discharged after testing negative for the virus.

The positive developments in Kenya’s fight against the deadly virus were revealed by Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe on Saturday, 28 March 2020.

The CS said the two patients – the first and the third to be diagnosed with virus in the country – have to undergo one more test to ascertain that they no longer carry COVID-19.

“Our first patient together with the third patient have tested negative in their first re-testing. A repeat test is scheduled in the next 48 hours; we remain hopeful that the repeat test will be negative, confirming full recovery to allow for their discharge from our treatment centre,” Kagwe said.

Durig the press conference, the CS revealed that 7 new cases have been recorded, bringing the final tally to 38 cases.

Though little is known about the third patient, significant information is known about the first patient.

Kenya’s first coronavirus case is a 27-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with the disease on March 12.

Code-named patient zero, the 27year-old lady who lives in Ongata Rongai arrived in the country from Chicago, USA, via London on March 5.