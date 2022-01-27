RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Kenya's football superfan murdered in Mumias

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Issac Juma is survived by 2 wives and 10 children

Kenya's football superfan Isaac Juma killed in Mumias
Kenya's football superfan Isaac Juma killed in Mumias

Isaac Juma, one of Kenya’s most popular football fans was murdered on Wednesday night at his home county of Kakamega.

Recommended articles

Credible reports reaching the news desk say that Juma was attacked at his home in Rukaya village.

His second wife Farida Juma told the media that the attackers struck at 9 pm, adding that she suspected that he was killed over a land tussle.

Kenya's football superfan Isaac Juma killed in Mumias
Kenya's football superfan Isaac Juma killed in Mumias Pulse Live Kenya

Mumias West OCPD Stephen Muoni said that one of the suspects is already in police custody, as officers hunt for his accomplices.

"We may as well arraign him today depending on how fast our investigations materialise," the OCPD disclosed.

"He was in his house when he heard a commotion in his sheep pen. Going out together with his son and brother the two men hacked Juma to death as his son and brother narrowly escaped," Muoni added.

Juma was known for his passion for local football and was recognised as a loyal fan of AFC Leopard and Harambee Stars.

Kenya's football superfan Isaac Juma killed in Mumias
Kenya's football superfan Isaac Juma killed in Mumias Pulse Live Kenya

He would often attend matches draped in paint and rocking team merchandise. He would be allowed on the touchline where he would excite and entertain both the players and fans.

At the time of his death, Juma was 56 years old and is survived by two wives and 10 children.

For his contributions to football fanaticism, Juma received the Kenya Premier League Chairman's lifetime achievement award (KPL FOYA) in 2011.

Juma, 56, moved to Mumias from Nakuru, where he worked as a newspaper vendor.

Kenya's football superfan Isaac Juma killed in Mumias
Kenya's football superfan Isaac Juma killed in Mumias Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lawyers clash during Felesta Njoroge's Sh102M case, judge orders suspension

Lawyers clash during Felesta Njoroge's Sh102M case, judge orders suspension

Kenya's football superfan murdered in Mumias

Kenya's football superfan murdered in Mumias

My friend Raila should retire alongside Uhuru - Moses Kuria explains why

My friend Raila should retire alongside Uhuru - Moses Kuria explains why

Murder suspects wanted in UK arrested after escaping to Kenya

Murder suspects wanted in UK arrested after escaping to Kenya

Let's not lie to each other - Mudavadi fires back at Uhuru

Let's not lie to each other - Mudavadi fires back at Uhuru

TSC launches first ever live-streaming lessons for schools

TSC launches first ever live-streaming lessons for schools

Nyeri farmer's complaint to Kenya Power goes viral

Nyeri farmer's complaint to Kenya Power goes viral

Rufftone's serious accusation against his brother Daddy Owen on live TV

Rufftone's serious accusation against his brother Daddy Owen on live TV

Uhuru disappointed by Ruto-Mudavadi pact

Uhuru disappointed by Ruto-Mudavadi pact

Trending

Fired TV anchor now a Matatu tout in Nairobi [Video]

A photo inside one of the matatus in Nairobi

Looming resignations at Citizen TV after MD's internal memo

Looming resignations at Citizen TV after MD's internal memo

CCTV footage shows last moments of woman whose body was dumped at GSU Recce headquarters

Body of an unidentified woman stashed in a suitcase

Ex-LinkedIn boss found dead at Nairobi hotel

Thogori Karogo