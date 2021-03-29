Kenya's Covid-19 positivity rate stands at 26.6%, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe confirmed on Monday.

This as 902 more people were confirmed positive from a tested sample size of 3,395.

The five disease infected counties reported cases as follows; Nairobi (707), Kajiado (21), Machakos (29), Kiambu (21) and Nakuru (40).

Deaths and Recoveries

A total of 407 patients were discharged on Monday; 237 from Home Based Isolation and Care programme and 170 from various hospitals bringing total recoveries at 92,161.

Eighteen deaths were reported, all of them being late death reports from facility record audits that occurred on diverse dates.

Total fatalities stand at 2,135.