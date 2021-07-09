Kenya's positivity rate drops to 9.3% as 452 more tested positive

Nairobi County reported the highest number of new Covid-19 infections at 169 out of the 452 new cases reported in the country.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 187,977 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,006,662.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe confirmed that the new positive Covid-19 cases in Kenya had been detected after testing 4,876samples over the last 24 hours.

The distribution of cases by county wasNairobi 169, Mombasa 36, Uasin Gishu 27, Busia 27, Makueni 27, Kiambu 26, Kilifi 15, Nakuru and Kajiado with 13 cases each, Kakamega 10, Kisumu 9, Kericho, Garissa and Siaya with 8 cases each, Vihiga 7, Kwale, Kisii, Nyeri and Murang’a with 6 cases each, Kirinyaga 5, Bungoma, Homa Bay and Trans Nzoia 3 cases each, Kitui 2, Machakos, Marsabit, Meru, Migori, Taita Taveta, Bomet, Embu, Turkana and West Pokot with one case each.

A total of 1,151 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 4,241 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

One hundred and twenty-eight patients were reported to be in the Intensive care Unit (ICU), 40 of whom are on ventilatory support, 58 on supplemental oxygen and 30 on observation.

Two hundred and one patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 174 of them in general wards and 27 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Deaths and Recoveries

The Ministry of Health (MoH) reported 1,327 discharged patients; 55 from various health facilities while 1,272 from home-based care. Total recoveries now stand at 177,783.

Of the total recoveries 141,858 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 35,925 are from various health facilities.

2 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits between June 29th and July 7th July 2021 pushing the cumulative fatalities to 3,718.