Kenya's positivity rate holds at 3% as only 72 new Covid-19 cases reported

Kenya's total Covid-19 cases now stand at 165,537 with a positivity rate of 3.5%.

Distribution of cases by counties was:- Nairobi (28), Mombasa (22), Busia (9), Kilifi (3), Embu and Homa Bay 2 cases each, Kwale, Laikipia, Machakos, Nakuru, Nyeri and Kiambu 1 case each.

A total of 1,036 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 4,729 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

One hundred and eight patients were reported to be in the Intensive care Unit (ICU), 23 of whom are on ventilatory support, 70 on supplemental oxygen and 15 on observation.

Deaths and Recoveries

The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced 262 discharges; 27 from various health facilities while 235 from home-based care. Total recoveries now stand at 113,874.

CS Kagwe reported 10 new Covid-related deaths of which 3 occurred in the last month and 7 were late death reports from facility record audits on diverse dates.