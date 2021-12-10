Kenyans might be hired to secure the FIFA 2022 World Cup

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has revealed he Government is in talks with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani to see Kenyan security agents deployed to Doha to help secure the Qatar FIFA 2022 World Cup.
“In principle, we agreed with my Qatari counterpart, H.E. Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Qatar that Kenya could provide security personnel to support the Supreme Committee on Delivery and Legacy of Qatar in providing security services during the 2022 FIFA world cup in Qatar,” the CS said.
Diplomatic relations between the two countries were first established in 2003. Since then, the two have steadily grown their bilateral relations to include security, economic, education, cultural and sports sectors.
In April 2014, President Uhuru Kenyatta made a state visit to Qatar. He met with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
They held talks on regional stabilization, security and youth radicalization. They both witnessed the signing of multiple agreements and deals. Kenyatta also met with Qatar’s minister of energy.
At the end of the state visit, Qatar became the first Persian Gulf country to establish a double tax agreement with Kenya.
