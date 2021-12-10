RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Kenyans might be hired to secure the FIFA 2022 World Cup

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The tournament is set to take place from November 21 to December 18 2022

Kenya and Qatar are in talks that could see Kenyan security agents deployed to Doha to help secure the FIFA 2022 World Cup.
Kenya and Qatar are in talks that could see Kenyan security agents deployed to Doha to help secure the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has revealed he Government is in talks with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani to see Kenyan security agents deployed to Doha to help secure the Qatar FIFA 2022 World Cup.

Recommended articles

“In principle, we agreed with my Qatari counterpart, H.E. Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Qatar that Kenya could provide security personnel to support the Supreme Committee on Delivery and Legacy of Qatar in providing security services during the 2022 FIFA world cup in Qatar,” the CS said.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were first established in 2003. Since then, the two have steadily grown their bilateral relations to include security, economic, education, cultural and sports sectors.

In April 2014, President Uhuru Kenyatta made a state visit to Qatar. He met with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

They held talks on regional stabilization, security and youth radicalization. They both witnessed the signing of multiple agreements and deals. Kenyatta also met with Qatar’s minister of energy.

At the end of the state visit, Qatar became the first Persian Gulf country to establish a double tax agreement with Kenya.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyans might be hired to secure the FIFA 2022 World Cup

Kenyans might be hired to secure the FIFA 2022 World Cup

Mukhisa Kituyi named 2021 top searched Kenyan personality on Google

Mukhisa Kituyi named 2021 top searched Kenyan personality on Google

CS Matiang'i declares December 13 a Public Holiday

CS Matiang'i declares December 13 a Public Holiday

KUCCPS claims 32-year-old woman was supposed to join Moi University 13 years ago

KUCCPS claims 32-year-old woman was supposed to join Moi University 13 years ago

Uhuru mourns owner of iconic African Heritage House, Alan Donovan

Uhuru mourns owner of iconic African Heritage House, Alan Donovan

Kenya to receive new U.S. ambassador

Kenya to receive new U.S. ambassador

NPS issues statement over viral video of GSU graduates 'threatening' civilians

NPS issues statement over viral video of GSU graduates 'threatening' civilians

New Mama Margaret Kenyatta Hospital in Nairobi ready for Launch [Photos]

New Mama Margaret Kenyatta Hospital in Nairobi ready for Launch [Photos]

I survived but my friend didn't - Kabete survivor narrates ordeal

I survived but my friend didn't - Kabete survivor narrates ordeal

Trending

Student who received Sh102M from boyfriend breaks silence

Felesta Nyamathira Njoroge and her boyfriend Marc De Mesel

NPS issues statement over viral video of GSU graduates 'threatening' civilians

NPS issues statement over viral video of GSU Graguates ‘threatening’ civilians

Omanyala joins GSU Recce Squad for special role

Ferdinand Omanyala joins GSU Recce Squad for special role

KUCCPS claims 32-year-old woman was supposed to join Moi University 13 years ago

KUCCPS claims 32 year old woman was supposed to join Moi University 13 years ago