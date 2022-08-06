Kenyatta University appoints acting VC despite court orders

The Council's Chairperson Prof. Crispus Kiamba on August 5, determined Prof. Waceke as the Acting Vice Chancellor until a permanent one was posted to the university and he advised students and staff to support the new VC.

“The attention of the university community is drawn to a decision by the Hon. Justice Gakeri of the Employment and Labour Court in Nairobi on 4th August 2022 where the court dismissed an application by Prof. Paul Wainaina for injunctive orders.

"Arising from the above developments, Council has resolved that Prof Waceke Wanjohi continues as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University until further notice," he stated.

The university’s decision comes after a court reinstated Prof Wainaina pending the hearing and determination of the case.

The court through Justice Jacob Gakeri in his judgement ordered the institution to reinstate the embattled Professor and that all parties involved in the matter should appear before any judge on July 28 for a hearing.

“Pending the hearing and determination of this application inter-parties, this honourable court is pleased to issue a temporary order suspending the implementation of the decision contained in the letter dated July 12 by Professor Crispus Kiamba in toto suspending, terminating and/or dismissing the petitioner from the Office of the Vice-Chancellor, rendering his position vacant and/or revoking his salary,” ruled Justice Gakeri.

Prof Wainaina had moved to court in an attempt to prevent his dismissal from the institution after the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua earlier this month demanded for the sacking of the former following a squabble between he and the government.

The Professor together with the university's council had declined to hand over title deeds to allow for the construction of the World Health Organization (WHO), Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention facilities on part of the University land.