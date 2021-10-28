MP shows up with Sh25 million gifts to unemployed youth [Video]

Speaking in Kesses where he handed over the motorcycles to the young men, Mishra said the gifts were a donation to the residents to help them venture into the transport business.

According to multiple retail shops, one of the motorcycles sells for up to Sh100,000 which means the total cost of the program is approximately Sh25 million.

So far about 500 young people have benefited from motorcycle donations, with the MP planning to meet his target of 2,000 next month. This will require a budget of about Sh200 million.

Another 30,000 residents are scheduled to receive beehives, incubators, salon equipment, cyber cafe equipment, public address systems, event organising equipment and agricultural inputs.

“We gave the 250 motorbikes totally free. That is our bodaboda program for our constituency. As you know we have done empowerment programs for youths, women and the elderly,” Mishra said.

One of the beneficiaries said that he had been doing casual jobs to make ends meet and the bodaboda was a welcome gift for himself and his family.

“I had been employed by someone to operate his bodaboda but now I am my own boss. It will help me feed my family,” another beneficiary spoke.

The MP said he would utilise whatever resources at his disposal, whether personal or through the government to empower his constituents.

He also reminded the youth about the importance of pulling together and being safe on the road to avoid accidents.

“Being in a cooperative movement is one of the easiest ways of getting financial support from the government,” said the Kesses MP.