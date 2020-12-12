President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday led the nation in commemorating the 57th celebration of Jamhuri Day.

His speech centred around economy recovery and the possible first amendment of the Constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill.

The president hailed his Big Four agenda as the driving force behind Kenya's recovery from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Each generation of leaders in this process understood that Kenya was a work in progress. They built and improved on the platforms left by the previous leader. They had to make better what others had done.

“And this is the logic behind the Big 4. It is not a project; it is a process. It is a framework, which I have used to organize the delivery of Government services in order to improve on what previous Presidents did,” he stated.

BBI

President Kenyatta stressed that the country must be guided by the Spirit of the First Amendment to the 2010 Constitution as it debates the BBI proposals, saying the Spirit of the First Amendment is a spirit of inclusion, co-creation and justice.

On the spirit of inclusion, the President said it does not augur well for the country’s nationhood to have two occupants at the apex of the Executive in the persons of the President and Deputy President.

“More so, in an ethnically diverse nation as ours, this creates an environment of ‘political exclusion’ resulting in the cyclic violence we have witnessed in every election,” the President noted.