KFC bows to Kenyans' demands

“KFC says plans initiated to source potatoes from Kenyan farmers amid online furore; claims poultry, vegetables, flour and ice cream being sourced locally,” stated a report by The Standard.

National potato council of Kenya, CEO Wachira Kaguongo encouraged the franchise to work with Kenyan farmers to meet their needs gap.

“With proper planning and proper arrangements, all types of varieties can be introduced in the country. We are willing to support the to introduce the varieties they want and also support farmers,” he said.

Ugali plan B

In a statement on social media, the fast-food franchise offered other alternatives such as the Kenyan staple meal; ugali.

“Fam it was truly a Furaha December. Mlikula sherehe with your KFC faves. Ya'll loved our chips a little too much, and we've run out. Sorry! Our team is working hard to resolve the issue. In the meantime here are some SWAP options for combo meals if you are craving our Kuku,” the communication read.

Online uproar

The news attracted many opinions of Kenyans who questioned why the franchise snubbed Kenyan farmers to import their potatoes.

Chief Executive for East Africa Jacques Theunissen explained to Business Daily that some of the corporate rules and procedures don’t allow the firm to source the key ingredient locally.