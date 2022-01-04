RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

KFC bows to Kenyans' demands

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

KFC's move is good news for Kenyan farmers.

KFC bows to Kenyans demands
KFC bows to Kenyans demands

KFC Kenya has initiated plans to source potatoes locally after many Kenyans questioned why the franchise was importing its raw materials.

Recommended articles

KFC says plans initiated to source potatoes from Kenyan farmers amid online furore; claims poultry, vegetables, flour and ice cream being sourced locally,” stated a report by The Standard.

National potato council of Kenya, CEO Wachira Kaguongo encouraged the franchise to work with Kenyan farmers to meet their needs gap.

“With proper planning and proper arrangements, all types of varieties can be introduced in the country. We are willing to support the to introduce the varieties they want and also support farmers,” he said.

Ugali plan B

In a statement on social media, the fast-food franchise offered other alternatives such as the Kenyan staple meal; ugali.

Fam it was truly a Furaha December. Mlikula sherehe with your KFC faves. Ya'll loved our chips a little too much, and we've run out. Sorry! Our team is working hard to resolve the issue. In the meantime here are some SWAP options for combo meals if you are craving our Kuku,” the communication read.

Online uproar

The news attracted many opinions of Kenyans who questioned why the franchise snubbed Kenyan farmers to import their potatoes.

Chief Executive for East Africa Jacques Theunissen explained to Business Daily that some of the corporate rules and procedures don’t allow the firm to source the key ingredient locally.

The reason we cannot buy local at the moment is all suppliers need to go through the global QA approval process and we cannot bypass that even if we run out to ensure that our food is safe for consumption by our customers,” he said.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

State House Chief of Staff enters Machakos Governor race

State House Chief of Staff enters Machakos Governor race

KFC bows to Kenyans' demands

KFC bows to Kenyans' demands

Prince William of England mourns Dr Richard Leakey

Prince William of England mourns Dr Richard Leakey

Kenyan professor honoured for his contribution to Chemical Science

Kenyan professor honoured for his contribution to Chemical Science

Why I ignored President Uhuru's call - CS Macharia

Why I ignored President Uhuru's call - CS Macharia

British Council launches inquiry after Kenyan staff allege racism

British Council launches inquiry after Kenyan staff allege racism

KFC introduces Ugali after running out of potatoes

KFC introduces Ugali after running out of potatoes

3-day special Parliament sittings to begin this week

3-day special Parliament sittings to begin this week

Kenyan MP decides against re-election after serving for 15 years

Kenyan MP decides against re-election after serving for 15 years

Trending

Dr Alfred Mutua on the spot after post about Kalonzo Musyoka's wife Pauline

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his Wife Pauline Musyoka

Court freezes Sh49M sent by Belgian billionaire to another Kenyan woman

Belgian billionaire Marc De Mesel

Journalist becomes first person with face tattoo to present primetime news

Oriini Kaipara

New development after John Mbadi and fellow MP Benard Koros fought in Parliament

National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi and an injured Sigowet-Soin MP Benard Koros