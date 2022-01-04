RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

KFC introduces Ugali after running out of potatoes

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

KFC CEO for East Africa explains why they don't source potatoes locally

A KFC restaurant in Kenya
A KFC restaurant in Kenya

KFC Kenya has announced a shortage in the supply of potatoes used to make fries.

Recommended articles

In a statement on social media, the fast-food franchise offered other alternatives such as the staple meal; ugali.

“Fam it was truly a Furaha December. Mlikula sherehe with your KFC faves. Ya'll loved our chips a little too much, and we've run out. Sorry! Our team is working hard to resolve the issue. In the meantime here are some SWAP options for combo meals if you are craving our Kuku,” the communication read.

The news attracted many opinions of Kenyans who questioned why the franchise snubbed Kenyan farmers to import their potatoes.

Chief Executive for East Africa Jacques Theunissen explained that some of the corporate rules and procedures don’t allow the firm to source the key ingredient locally.

“The reason we cannot buy local at the moment is all suppliers need to go through the global QA approval process and we cannot bypass that even if we run out to ensure that our food is safe for consumption by our customers,” he said.

Comments

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

KFC introduces Ugali after running out of potatoes

KFC introduces Ugali after running out of potatoes

3-day special Parliament sittings to begin this week

3-day special Parliament sittings to begin this week

Kenyan MP decides against re-election after serving for 15 years

Kenyan MP decides against re-election after serving for 15 years

International fugitive arrested in Kenya after hiding for 4 years

International fugitive arrested in Kenya after hiding for 4 years

Ruto officially invites Mudavadi for coalition talks

Ruto officially invites Mudavadi for coalition talks

6 killed, several houses torched in Al Shabaab attack

6 killed, several houses torched in Al Shabaab attack

Uhuru, Ruto mourn Dr Richard Leakey

Uhuru, Ruto mourn Dr Richard Leakey

Dr Alfred Mutua on the spot after post about Kalonzo Musyoka's wife Pauline

Dr Alfred Mutua on the spot after post about Kalonzo Musyoka's wife Pauline

Update: Charles Njonjo cremated in Nairobi

Update: Charles Njonjo cremated in Nairobi

Trending

Dr Alfred Mutua on the spot after post about Kalonzo Musyoka's wife Pauline

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his Wife Pauline Musyoka

Court freezes Sh49M sent by Belgian billionaire to another Kenyan woman

Belgian billionaire Marc De Mesel

Journalist becomes first person with face tattoo to present primetime news

Oriini Kaipara

New development after John Mbadi and fellow MP Benard Koros fought in Parliament

National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi and an injured Sigowet-Soin MP Benard Koros