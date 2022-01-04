KFC introduces Ugali after running out of potatoes

In a statement on social media, the fast-food franchise offered other alternatives such as the staple meal; ugali.

“Fam it was truly a Furaha December. Mlikula sherehe with your KFC faves. Ya'll loved our chips a little too much, and we've run out. Sorry! Our team is working hard to resolve the issue. In the meantime here are some SWAP options for combo meals if you are craving our Kuku,” the communication read.

The news attracted many opinions of Kenyans who questioned why the franchise snubbed Kenyan farmers to import their potatoes.

Chief Executive for East Africa Jacques Theunissen explained that some of the corporate rules and procedures don’t allow the firm to source the key ingredient locally.

“The reason we cannot buy local at the moment is all suppliers need to go through the global QA approval process and we cannot bypass that even if we run out to ensure that our food is safe for consumption by our customers,” he said.