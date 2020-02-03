Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua on Monday placed a demand on matatu operators.

In a statement issued from his offices, Dr Mutua launched a crackdown on the Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) fitted with TV screens.

The CEO ordered the matatu operators to ensure that they have due licenses from the board or face a fine of not less than Sh100,000.

KFCB CEO Ezekiel Mutua demands all matatus with screens to get license or face Sh100,000 fine

He noted that the board had held consultative meetings with PSV operators who had agreed to comply with the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222, the Sexual Offences Act of 2006 and Children’s Act yet there have been complaints from members of the public.

Pornographic content

"The stories of agony told by passengers in PSVs are very disturbing. The display, exhibition or playing of pornographic content, loud music and foul language used on passengers presents an image of a public transport sector gone rogue.

"Some matatus have become theatres for pornographic content and are destroying our youth, especially students, some of whom simply spend the whole day consuming this content.

"Matatu operators who want to screen or exhibit content must obtain a film/video regulatory license and the content must be classified by KFCB," Dr Mutua explained.