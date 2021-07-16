Vote counting halted after Chaos erupt in Kiambaa [Video]

Jubilee party agents demanded a recount of votes in some areas such as Muchatha and Kawaida polling stations.

They shouted their demands to the IEBC returning officer Peter Muiga and when the protest turned violent, vote tallying was suspended. The IEBC returning officer also ordered police to clear the Karuri High School tallying centre.

Political pundits say that Kawaida is a UDA stronghold and Muchatha is a swing vote.

So far UDA's Njuguna Wanjiku is leading by a slim margin with a few ballots left to be counted.

With 153 out of 154 polling stations reporting their tallies, provisional results show UDA's John Njuguna leading with 21,606 votes, followed by 21,151 votes.

Peter Muigai, the Kiambaa Returning Officer, told supporters from both sides that he is waiting for the presiding officer of the remaining polling center to come and verify the form 35A, which he said was missing.

Muguga Ward By-election Results

Jubilee candidate Githinji Mung'ara was announced the winner in the Muguga Ward by-election, with UDA candidate Kamau Thumbi coming in second.

Mung’ara got 4,089 votes against Thumbi who garnered 4,062. The loser conceded in post on social media, wishing his competitor all the best as he executes his mandate.

"My good friends and family, I take this opportunity to thank each one of you for the great unwavering support you have bestowed on me during the just ended Muguga ward by - elections .