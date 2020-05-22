President Uhuru Kenyatta's loyalists in Kiambu County have moved with speed to raise funds for needy residents who may need aid during the Covid19 crisis.

On Friday, The Kiambu County Government joined hands with wealthy Kiambu businessmen to launch the Kiambu Covid Emergency Fund.

President Kenyatta's uncle and former Cabinet Minister George Muhoho was unveiled as the patron of the fund while former PS and Uhuru's confidant Eddy Chairman was announced as Chairman.

Kiambu billionaires who are close President Kenyatta including Kenya National Chambers of Commerce President Richard Ngatia and Bimal Shah of the Bidco Group were also announced as committee members.

Celebrated journalist Jeff Koinange presided over the launch function held at the Kiambu County headquarters.

The timing of the fund's launch was not lost on keen political observers,coming only a few days after Deputy President William Ruto made a cvisit to the county to donate foodstuffs to the needy.

Ruto's visit to Uhuru's backyard was seen by the Kenyatta camp as a political maneuver meant to embarrass the President.