Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba on Friday gave details of her frosty relationship with former Governor Ferdinand Waititu who was impeached by the Senate on Wednesday.

Wamuchomba, who campaigned in the same team with Waititu, said she fell out with the Governor over his chaotic style of leadership where the former county boss did not consult other leaders.

He gave the example of what she called a strange encounter on November 30th, 2017 - where the Governor dragged her into a toilet for a private meeting.

“I recall very well I knew the man is bad news. I went to see Waititu shortly after we were elected, it was on November 30th. I want to confess, when I went to his office and I wanted to talk about the alcohol addiction menace, he dragged me aside and took me to his office toilet.”

“I was very shocked and I asked him ‘Baba Njeri have you brought me to the toilet for a hidden agenda which you didn’t inform me first’. His meeting was like a cattle dip full of people all over and he refused my advice to have an orderly office. Confusion creates an opportunity for wickedness,” the legislator said.

She spoke while attending the swearing in ceremony for new Kiambu Governor James Nyoro who officially took office on Friday.

Nyoro was sworn in at a ceremony presided over by High Court Justice John Onyiego.