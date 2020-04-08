Kibra MP Imran Okoth has become the second MP to voluntarily release his Covid19 test results amid speculation on the identity of 17 MPs allegedly infected with the disease.

Okoth published a copy of his test results on Twitter and called on Kenyans to desist from spreading speculative information.

"Please ignore any list doing rounds out there. May the Almighty God continue guiding us in the right path," the newly elected MP stated.

He attached a copy of his rest results from Lancet Kenya which showed he was Covid19 negative.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior on Tuesday became the first Member of Parliament to announce his test results which showed he was negative for Covid19.

At least 50 MPs were last week tested for the corona virus after Rabai MP William Kamoit was confirmed to have the disease. Kamoit had contact with at least 50 MPs drawn from both the National Assembly and the Senate.

Media reports indicated that out of the 50 tested, 17 tested positive even though two speakers of Parliament said they could neither confirm nor deny the status of the 17 MPs.

Speakers Justin Muturi (National Assembly) and Ken Lusaka (Senate) said the results were posted to individual MPs and in confidence which meant the leadership of Parliament could not comment.