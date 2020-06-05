A Kibra resident is among the few individuals who got a chance to participate in the question time section of Ministry of Health's daily Covid-19 press briefing.

The well-meaning Kenyan identified himself as Calvin and proceeded to ask his question to Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi.

Calvin stated that he works with a community-based organization (CBO) which operates in Kibra and Kawangware creating Coronavirus awareness in the community.

Calvin, a Kibra resident among journalists during the June 5, 2020 Covid-19 presser at Afya House

"There's a big problem...majority of the people in Kibra and Kawangware are not wearing masks, people have just returned to their normal duties. Which action can we reinforce there so that people can wear their masks? Because even near the police station people are not wearing masks. What can we do especially as the people creating awareness in these communities?" Calvin posed to Dr Mwangangi.

Healthcare's Wazalendos

Dr Mwangangi lauded the gentleman as a patriot and encouraged him to continue partnering with the Ministry of Health to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

"Thank you for being one of the wazalendos [patriots] who goes and creates awareness. I think that is instrumental and touches on what we feel as the Ministry of Health to be the biggest 'vaccine' for Coronavirus. Each of us taking personal responsibility and you partnering with us to create awareness in the community.

"This issue has been brought to our attention and we have also witnessed it as we move around monitoring. What MoH is doing is ramping up communication to ensure Kenyans truly understand...policing 47 million people is a difficult task," she responded.

The CAS went on to note that wearing of masks reduces the risk of transmission by up to 50 per cent and adding the washing of hands to the routine increases protection to 70 per cent.

