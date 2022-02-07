RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Kenya's ambassador to Uganda, Kiema Kilonzo resigns

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Kiema Kilonzo is vying for Kitui gubernatorial position

Kiema Kilonzo, Kenya's Ambassador to Uganda is leaving after 3 years of service. The High Commissioner is set to begin his Kitui county gubernatorial race.

Recommended articles

Speaking to the press in Uganda, Kilonzo, revealed that in his tenure he has witnessed growth in the business sector between Uganda and Kenya.

He noted that he has left in place commissions which will continue to resolve the impasse between the two countries to ensure smooth growth in the business sector.

"The available statistics show that the trade volume between Kenya and Uganda in 2018, was standing at Ksh104 billion," stated Kilonzo.

"During my tenure, we were able to increase Uganda's sugar export from 30,000 metric tonnes to 90,000 metric tonnes which is threefold," he further revealed.

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni with ambassador Kiema Kilonzo at a past event. [Source/Kiema Kilonzo/Twitter]
Uganda President Yoweri Museveni with ambassador Kiema Kilonzo at a past event. [Source/Kiema Kilonzo/Twitter] Pulse Live Kenya

Kilonzo is resigning at a time when the two countries are engaged in a trade row over importation of agricultural goods, as well as Covid-19 regulations tiffs.

The latest hostilities between the two EAC member states began brewing in December 2019, when Kenya stopped importing Ugandan milk, particularly the Lato brand.

In July 2020, Kenya followed up with a ban on Ugandan sugar, against an earlier agreement to increase Uganda’s sugar exports to Kenya.

Uganda had introduced discriminative excise duties under the Excise Duty Amendment Act 2017.

In October, a Kenyan delegation led by Kilonzo walked out of a meeting with their Ugandan counterparts.

Trucks waiting clearance to enter Uganda from Malaba, at the border with Kenya. PHOTO | FILE
Trucks waiting clearance to enter Uganda from Malaba, at the border with Kenya. PHOTO | FILE Pulse Live Kenya

The meeting was organised to end the standoff over fish that was impounded by Ugandan authorities, en route to the Democratic Republic of Congo from Kenya.

In January this year, the usually busy Eldoret-Malaba highway was almost at a stand still. Drivers were waiting to get tested for COVID-19 some for the first time, and others for the second time.

The traffic build-up, which started in the new, now extended to 140 kilometres, generating delivery delays and a lack of understanding among long distance truck drivers.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya's ambassador to Uganda, Kiema Kilonzo resigns

Kenya's ambassador to Uganda, Kiema Kilonzo resigns

IEBC miss targets greatly as second phase of voter registration ends

IEBC miss targets greatly as second phase of voter registration ends

Nzioka Waita breaks silence on pressure to back out of Machakos governor race

Nzioka Waita breaks silence on pressure to back out of Machakos governor race

Raila Odinga vows to have Harambee Stars in AFCON if elected president

Raila Odinga vows to have Harambee Stars in AFCON if elected president

Major forest fire breaks out in Aberdares, several acres destroyed

Major forest fire breaks out in Aberdares, several acres destroyed

DP Ruto says he will not make Harambee contributions until elections end

DP Ruto says he will not make Harambee contributions until elections end

PS Kibicho explains why he will not vie for Kirinyaga governor

PS Kibicho explains why he will not vie for Kirinyaga governor

Joho shares quote on character after divorce went public

Joho shares quote on character after divorce went public

How far people should stand when a helicopter lands - KCAA

How far people should stand when a helicopter lands - KCAA

Trending

German bank rejects suspicious Sh785 million transfer to CBK

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge

KQ to stop shipping monkeys after accident

Kenya airways planes

Moses Kuria’s message after DP Ruto visited him in Dubai [Photos]

Deputy President William Ruto and Oscar Sudi Visits Oscar Sudi in Dubai

Media Council report says 40% of Kenyans don't watch TV

Kenyans watching TV