Kenya's ambassador to Uganda, Kiema Kilonzo resigns

Speaking to the press in Uganda, Kilonzo, revealed that in his tenure he has witnessed growth in the business sector between Uganda and Kenya.

He noted that he has left in place commissions which will continue to resolve the impasse between the two countries to ensure smooth growth in the business sector.

"The available statistics show that the trade volume between Kenya and Uganda in 2018, was standing at Ksh104 billion," stated Kilonzo.

"During my tenure, we were able to increase Uganda's sugar export from 30,000 metric tonnes to 90,000 metric tonnes which is threefold," he further revealed.

Kilonzo is resigning at a time when the two countries are engaged in a trade row over importation of agricultural goods, as well as Covid-19 regulations tiffs.

The latest hostilities between the two EAC member states began brewing in December 2019, when Kenya stopped importing Ugandan milk, particularly the Lato brand.

In July 2020, Kenya followed up with a ban on Ugandan sugar, against an earlier agreement to increase Uganda’s sugar exports to Kenya.

Uganda had introduced discriminative excise duties under the Excise Duty Amendment Act 2017.

In October, a Kenyan delegation led by Kilonzo walked out of a meeting with their Ugandan counterparts.

The meeting was organised to end the standoff over fish that was impounded by Ugandan authorities, en route to the Democratic Republic of Congo from Kenya.

In January this year, the usually busy Eldoret-Malaba highway was almost at a stand still. Drivers were waiting to get tested for COVID-19 some for the first time, and others for the second time.