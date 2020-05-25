Kieni MP Kanini Kega has denied that the Jubilee Party has any plans to impeach Deputy President William Ruto.

Kega responded after a draft motion that purported to lay charges against Ruto started trending on social media platforms.

The MP allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta accused Ruto's team of being behind the purported motion which he dismissed as fake and meant to whip up public emotions.

"If you just look at the motion, everything there shows its fake. Its not just the wording but if you know how Parliament works, we are on a break which means the motion cannot be listed until the National Assembly resumed. The House Business committees is the one that sits to approve motions which are them listed on the Agenda paper," Kega said.

The fake motion circulated on social media showed it appearing on the National Assembly's order paper for June 2nd 2020.

"The first person who talked about this motion is Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and I think this is a scheme by the Tanga Tanga camp to whip up public emotions. I have said categorically that I have no such motion or even an intention to sponsor it, if the Tanga Tanga people have their motion, let them table it but for us in Jubilee, our only business is assisting the President implement his agenda," he added.

He, however, warned the authors of the fake motion to be careful what they wished for as it could become a reality.

"The architect of this FAKE ORDER paper should realize that what you wish for might become a reality! This is extremely cheap, preposterous and lacking in content, go back to the drawing board," Kega said.

The MP was accompanied by Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny and Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe who reiterated that Jubilee had no intention of impeaching the DP but was only insisting on respect for the Deputy President.