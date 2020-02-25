Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro was on Tuesday named as the Member of Parliament who has utilized the NG-CDF allocation for his constituency in the best way.

The award was given by Mizani Africa, a research firm with operations in Kenya.

While receiving the award, the legislator thanked his constituents and the team in charge of CDF for the success of the project.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro awarded by Mizani Africa as best manager of NG-CDF allocation

"Congratulations the great people of Kiharu for emerging the best in management of NG - CDF nationally. Many thanks to Kiharu NG - CDFC and all stakeholders

"We look forward to doing better this year as we won't change the model," Nyoro stated.

Raila celebrates 2 MPs

Uriri MP Mark Nyamita and his Mvita counterpart Abdulswamad Nassir were ranked at second and third place respectively.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga registered his regards to the two opposition MPs through a tweet stating: "NG-CDF, can change lives when properly utilized. I was pleased to share the joy of our two MPs Hon Nyamita of Uriri and Hon Nassir of Mvita who emerged second and third respectively in Mizani Africa Exemplary Performance in NG-CDF Utilization 2017/2018. Keep it up!"