Ndindi Nyoro suspended from Parliament

The MP was on Thursday ordered to stay away from the National Assembly and its vicinity for a period of four days.

The drastic action was taken after the legislator obeyed a summons by Speaker Justin Muturi to explain utterances made after the House passed the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) bill, 2020.

"I actually suspended a lot of constituency business to come and respond and to show respect to your summons, Mr Speaker," MP Nyoro claimed.

An annoyed Speaker Muturi responded: "Hon. Ndindi Nyoro, you'll either respond or not. You are not coming here to lecture people on the attributed of democracy, rule of law and others. Everybody here is expected to know that. If you did not make those allegations, you just say so."

"Number one, there are those like us who voted through the conscience. There are others, that I have evidence, who voted through their stomachs. Others voted on the basis of intimidation. The people I referred to as cowards, traitors and sell outs are the people who departed from their conscience and voted through their stomach, and also those who voted by the direction of their party leaders.

"What I have is evidence, if you guide me to name now, I will name now. I referred to some people as cowards, traitors, and sellouts. But I also want to add they're sycophants and betrayers of the Kenyan people," he stated.

After which Speaker Muturi made the call to suspend Nyoro.