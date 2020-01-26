Amid heated debate of an alleged plot to have President Uhuru Kenyatta remain in power beyond 2022, the president has once again broken his silence and addressed the claims, setting the record straight.

The President clarified that he will not be running for a third term come 2022, affirming that he respects the constitution and has no intention of clinging to power at the end of his second term.

Nation reported that the president made the decla more than 400 elders and politicians that he was keen on leaving a legacy of a united country and that he wasn’t interested in running for a third term.

The president gave these remarks in a meeting attended by politicians and Kikuyu Council of Elders at Gicheha Farm in Nakuru on January 17, 2020.

File image of President Uhuru Kenyatta on phone

“He said he will not vie for the presidency in 2022 and he will be an ordinary raia (citizen) like us. He said he will not waste even a single minute after his term comes to an end and that is why he is keen on pushing for BBI that will distribute the national cake to all Kenyans,” said an elder.

He said that Mr Kenyatta urged the elders to popularize the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

“The President said he will work tirelessly until his last day in office to ensure he leaves a united country,” he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta reading BBI report

During the meeting, Governor Lee Kinyanjui was told to work closely with the elders to popularize BBI in Nakuru County.

Mr Kenyatta has in the past said he was not interested of hanging on to power. Former Jubilee deputy chairman David Murathe has in the past hinted that President Uhuru Kenyatta will remain in power as a Prime Minister after the 2022 General Election