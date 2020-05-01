Kilifi County has officially been declared free of Coonavirus infections after the last two remaining cases recovered.

According to Governor Amason Kingi, all six patients who had tested positive in the county recovered and no related deaths were reported in the county.

"Today I visited the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI)- Kilifi, for a briefing on the fight against Covid-19 in Kilifi County. This is after the last two cases of Corona Virus infections fully recovered and were discharged from our Isolation Center.

"At the moment, Kilifi does not have any active Covid-19 case under care in any of our health facilities. Scientific results show that out of the 499 tested cases in Kilifi, the 6 cases that had confirmed positive have all recovered thanks.

"However, this does not means in any way that our County is out of the woods yet. We must continue observing the laid down protocols from both the National and County Government. I wish to thank all patriotic Kilifians dedicated Medical officers and the KEMRI Staff," the Governor stated.

Kilifi Deputy Governor

Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi was the first reported case of the infection in the county.

He is believed to have acquired the infection while on a trip to Italy. He, however, did not adhere to the self-quarantine rule that was in force at the time and went out in public forums.

He would later be charged for the offence and released on a cash bail of Sh100,000.