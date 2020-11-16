A frustrated Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Monday declared that he will no longer tolerate intimidation tactics from his political detractors.

Among other declarations, Governor Sonko stated that he is ready to die for upholding the Constitution of Kenya in executing the duties of his office.

The governor accused the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) of threats and intimidation against him and his team.

"I have pursued amicable solutions but what happens when we attend the meetings to find these amicable solutions so that Nairobians enjoy good services, we differ with them on the law. What follows is a lot of intimidation and threats.

"The dark days are over. I will not allow anyone to intimidate me on account of the law. Let us follow the law, let them legalize this NMS and then we will be able to disburse this money," the Governor stated.

He had appeared before the Senate Health Committee to answer questions over funds allocated to the health docket.

"Let them know that they can jail me but there's life in prison. They can impeach me but there's life after politics. They can even kill me but there's life after death where my late father and our beloved founding father of the Republic of Kenya the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta are resting in peace," the Governor declared.