Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri called out President Uhuru Kenyatta for allegedly referring to him as 'Kimundu giki' (this person).

The MP expressed his displeasure with the President who had visited Nakuru and addressed residents on issues BBI which Mr Ngunjiri has been vocal against.

"A full President, surely, he was coming here to incite people of Bahati, coming telling people kimundu giki," Ngunjiri stated.

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri

"I am Kimani Ngunjiri & he knows my name.....coming all the way to my gate, my gate of home, where my wife and children are," he added.

During his Tuesday visit in Nakuru, President Kenyatta slammed outspoken Ngunjiri over his opposition against the handshake.

Selling fear- Kenyatta tells of MP

President Kenyatta criticised the MP for what he termed 'selling fear to people of Rift Valley' and working against uniting the country.

“There is one man who has made it his habit to insult me daily. I decided to keep quiet and observe him until a day I would come to Bahati," Kenyatta said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta

"I am here to find out whether it is you (residents) who send him to hurl insults at me," he added.

Ngunjiri, a strong supporter of Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid, has been at loggerheads with the Head of State over his handshake with Raila Odinga.