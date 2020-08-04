Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa was on Tuesday charged with fraudulently selling a car worth Ksh450,000 to John Irungu Mwangi.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said Mr Barasa pretended he was in a position to sell Mr Irungu a car.

"Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa Wekesa charged at Kajiado Law Courts with obtaining Ksh450,000 from John Irungu Mwangi pretending he was in a position to sell him a car," the ODPP said.

Barasa was freed on a Ksh100,000 cash bail after pleading not guilty to the charges.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa

The Kimilili MP also faced a second count of fraudulent disposition of mortgaged property.

Court arguments

He accused Mwangi of breaching the agreement saying the sale was made through an intermediary on a willing buyer-willing seller basis.

The MP further accused the businessman of seeking to extort him “under the guise of compensation.”

Senior Counsel John Khaminwa

His lawyer John Khaminwa, claimed that Mwangi extorted his client “under the guise of compensation.”

“The intimidating, oppressive, unreasonable and threatening conduct and behaviour of the police officers is causing the MP to suffer untold mental anxiety with serious ramifications to his mental and physical state in complete contravention of his rights," the lawyer said.